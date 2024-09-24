Lufthansa Cargo introduces Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) costs in Airfreight Surcharge starting January 2025

Starting January 1, 2025, Lufthansa Cargo will incorporate the rising costs of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) into its Airfreight Surcharge (ASC) index due to regulatory requirements, including a mandatory 2% SAF blending for EU flights.

Other countries, such as India, Singapore, the UK, and Japan, are also implementing or planning SAF mandates ranging from 1% to 10% by 2030.

Lufthansa Cargo highlights the critical role of SAF in reducing aviation’s carbon footprint but emphasises the need for targeted political support to develop a competitive SAF market. SAF is currently 3-5 times more expensive than conventional fuel, and the airline cannot bear these rising environmental costs alone.

The Airfreight Surcharge (ASC), introduced in 2015, adjusts to cover additional costs like fuel, currency, and security expenses. Moving forward, SAF-related expenses will be added to this index.

As part of Lufthansa Group’s sustainability efforts, the airline aims to achieve a neutral CO? balance by 2050, with a 50% reduction in net CO? emissions by 2030. Through initiatives like its “Sustainable Choice” program, customers can opt for SAF usage and contribute to climate protection projects, with emissions reductions tracked through certificates.