Lufthansa Cargo expands South American network, names new freighter “¡Hola Argentina!”

Lufthansa Cargo has christened its newest Boeing 777 freighter “¡Hola Argentina!” as part of its “Say hello around the world” initiative, emphasising Argentina’s key role in global airfreight. The aircraft (D-ALFL) symbolises over five decades of service between Germany and Argentina and highlights the country’s strategic importance in trade, particularly in exports like agriculture and energy.

In its 2025 summer schedule, Lufthansa Cargo is increasing its freighter service to South America to four weekly flights, adding extra frequencies to Buenos Aires and Curitiba. The expanded network includes Viracopos, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, and Curitiba, complemented by up to 23 weekly belly cargo flights via Frankfurt and Munich.

CEO Ashwin Bhat reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to the region, particularly in the perishables sector, during the naming ceremony at Buenos Aires Airport. Lufthansa Cargo continues to rely on its all-Boeing 777 freighter fleet, supplemented by A321Fs for regional routes and wide network access via Lufthansa Group airlines.