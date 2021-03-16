Lufthansa Cargo expands CEIV Pharma-certified network

Pharma centres in Munich and Chicago add to global CEIV Pharma-certified transport portfolio

The Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Centres in Munich and Chicago, which opened in summer 2020, were recently CEIV Pharma-certified. This means that, in addition to CEIV Pharma certification as an airline, Lufthansa Cargo offers an excellent pharma network of 32 stations worldwide. After extensive testing, the CEIV Pharma label of the International Air Transport Association also confirms to Lufthansa Cargo in Munich and Chicago the reliable handling and storage of urgent and temperature-sensitive shipments according to the highest international standard. This is also particularly relevant for the transport of highly sensitive COVID-19 vaccines, as these must be transported worldwide and with the utmost reliability.

“The latest CEIV Pharma certification of our centers in Munich and Chicago confirms our high competence in handling pharmaceutical products. With the construction of the two new state-of-the-art centers, we have been able to significantly expand our excellent pharma network. Particularly in view of the corona pandemic, these are promising investments for the future. We can offer our customers the global transport of sensitive corona vaccines via two additional certified centers. We are pleased about the official confirmation of our offer by the CEIV Pharma label,” explains Thorsten Braun, Senior Director Industry Development and Product Management at Lufthansa Cargo.

The Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Hub Munich is unique at the logistically important hub. The state-of-the-art cold storage facility opened at Munich Airport in August 2020 and is the first cold storage facility there with CEIV Pharma certification. Covering almost 1000 square meters, it offers two different cooling areas (+2 to +8 °C and +15 to +25 °C) as well as a deep-freeze cell. Both during storage and handling, the temperature of highly sensitive pharmaceutical shipments can be optimally maintained.

As a central handling point for pharmaceutical products in the U.S., the CEIV Pharma-certified Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Center Chicago opened at O’ Hare Airport in June 2020. A deep-freeze cell and two different temperature ranges (+2 to +8 °C and +15 to +25 °C) are spread over approximately 750 square meters here. The state-of-the-art Pharma Center also offers space for 54 pallets in a unique and temperature-controlled rack storage system.

The Lufthansa Cargo Pharma Hub Frankfurt was already expanded in 2018. A large proportion of pharmaceutical transports at Lufthansa Cargo are handled via the hub. With approximately 8,800 square meters, it is one of the world’s first refrigeration centers with CEIV Pharma certification.

In December 2020, Lufthansa Cargo expanded its offering for the transport of COVID-19 vaccines. COVID-19 Temp Premium offers special additional services, such as seamless monitoring, high-priority capacity access or 24/7 after-sales support, and is thus ideally suited to the transport needs of the demanding pharmaceuticals.

Lufthansa Cargo looks back on decades of experience in transporting pharmaceutical products and also has CEIV Pharma airline certification. In addition to 32 certified stations, the cargo crane offers transports to up to 200 additional stations with Active Temp Control or Passive Temp Support. The company thus has one of the largest pharmaceutical networks in the world.

Lufthansa Cargo AG – Mar 16, 2021 10:00 CET