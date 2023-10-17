Lufthansa Cargo equips a fourth freighter with CO2-efficient AeroSHARK technology

Lufthansa Cargo has introduced its fourth Boeing 777F freighter equipped with AeroSHARK technology, which mimics shark skin’s microscopic structure to reduce aerodynamic drag on the fuselage and engine nacelles.

The technology, developed in collaboration with BASF, enhances fuel efficiency and lowers emissions. When applied to Lufthansa Cargo’s entire fleet of Boeing 777 freighters, it’s expected to save more than 4,000 metric tonnes of kerosene annually, equivalent to about 13,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions.

This development brings the company closer to its goal of achieving full CO2 neutrality by 2050. All Boeing 777 Freighters will feature AeroSHARK by 2027.