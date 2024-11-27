Lufthansa Cargo and Maersk partner to boost sustainable airfreight

Lufthansa Cargo and Maersk have teamed up to promote airfreight decarbonisation by using 400 metric tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in late 2024, cutting CO2 emissions by 1,200 metric tonnes.

Maersk will allocate these reductions to its ECO Delivery Air product for a European customer.

Both companies emphasise SAF’s critical role in sustainable aviation and highlight their broader climate goals, including Maersk’s net-zero target by 2040 and Lufthansa’s commitment to halving CO2 emissions by 2030.

The SAF, derived from biogenic residues, reduces lifecycle emissions by 80% compared to fossil kerosene.