Lufthansa Cargo advances CO2 reduction efforts in 2024

Lufthansa Cargo made significant strides in CO2 reduction throughout 2024, saving over 25,000 tonnes of CO2 through Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) initiatives and fuel efficiency measures.

Modern Fleet : Operating a Boeing 777F-only fleet, with seven 777-8 freighters ordered for delivery by 2030.

SAF Expansion : The “Sustainable Choice” program helped save 8,500 tonnes of CO2, allowing customers to opt for SAF use.

Fuel Efficiency : Measures like Statistical Contingency Fuel (SCF) optimization and Reduced Engine Taxiing (RETI) saved 18,000 tonnes of CO2.

Ground Sustainability : Fleet electrification, waste reduction, and cargo belt recycling at Frankfurt Airport.

Contrail Research : Participation in Germany’s 100 Flights Programme to reduce non-CO2 climate effects.

Collaboration: Joined Smart Freight Centre (SFC) to drive global logistics decarbonisation.

Lufthansa Cargo remains committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and continues working with partners, research institutions, and policymakers to develop a more sustainable airfreight industry.