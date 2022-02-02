Lufthansa Cargo successfully renews Cargo iQ quality certification

Cargo airline completes review with top score

Lufthansa Cargo was recently re-certified by the independent auditing company SGS in accordance with the Cargo iQ Standards for quality management along the airfreight transport chain.

The comprehensive audit included an extensive documentary pre-audit as well as a detailed examination of the implementation of the described quality assurance procedures in all processes. In a three-year cycle, this ensures that Cargo iQ members implement the high standards and specifications of the IATA (International Air Transport Association) community of interest. The last audit of Lufthansa Cargo took place in 2017, and preparations for this year’s audit had already been underway since last year.

Lufthansa Cargo again achieved an outstanding result with three out of three possible stars and was thus able to confirm the equally successful audit from 2017. Among other things, the audit examined the implementation of the milestone system used by Cargo iQ to evaluate performance and the development of Lufthansa Cargo’s quality management, especially with regard to “continuous improvement” measures. The cargo airline was awarded three stars in particular for its performance in the categories “Corporate Social Responsibility,” “Innovative Spirit” and “Contribution to the Cargo iQ Community“.

“The certification of our quality management by the industry-wide Cargo iQ initiative confirms our customer promise to keep improving our quality and continues to make this transparently measurable. The recognition of our commitment to sustainability and the advancement of digital and innovative solutions makes us particularly proud and underlines our leadership in these topics which are very pertinent to our industry,” explains Ashwin Bhat, Chief Commercial Officer at Lufthansa Cargo.

Cargo iQ is an IATA community of interest, connecting more than 60 members in the air cargo industry, including airlines, freight forwarders, ground handling agents and IT providers. Cargo iQ provides metrics and a quality management system to monitor and evaluate compliance with the customer promise. Lufthansa Cargo is represented on the Cargo iQ Board and regularly participates in Cargo iQ Working Groups to contribute to the further development of the community of interest.