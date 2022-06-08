Lufthansa and Eurowings cancel several hundred European flights in July

After a good two years of the pandemic, Lufthansa Group airlines report high demand for air travel this summer. This is good news after the worst crisis in aviation. At present, however, the infrastructure has not yet been fully restored. The entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages. This affects airports, ground handling services, air traffic control, and also airlines.

Lufthansa and Eurowings have implemented numerous measures to ensure the most incredible possible stability of the flight schedule and thus offer their customers the best possible planning security. However, it is foreseeable that the flight schedules will not be able to be flown as hoped due to the bottlenecks.

To inform customers as early as possible, Lufthansa has already removed 900 domestic and intra-European flights from the system for July at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. The cancellations affect the weekdays Friday, Saturday, and Sunday – equivalent to five percent of the planned capacity on weekends. Eurowings is also forced to take several hundred flights off the system for the month of July in order to stabilise the tourist offer.

Passengers will be informed immediately about the cancellations and rebooked if possible. Alternatively, passengers within Germany can travel to the hubs in Frankfurt and Munich by train. Lufthansa and Eurowings have not made the decision lightly and regret the cancellations and the associated inconvenience for guests.