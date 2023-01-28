Italy and Lufthansa sign a Letter of Intent on ITA Airways

The Italian Treasury announced on Friday, 27 January 2023, that it had signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Lufthansa Group for the sale of a minority stake in state-owned company ITA Airways (the successor of Alitalia), paving the way for exclusive negotiations with the German group after the Air France-KLM Group gave up the purchase of a stake in ITA Airways last week

According to sources familiar with the matter contacted by Reuters, Lufthansa would aim for a 40% stake in ITA, valued between 200 and 300 million euros. The Lufthansa Group already owns the flagship airlines Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, as well as Air Dolomiti in Italy.

“The parties will now start negotiations on the structure of a possible participation,” Lufthansa said in a statement.