Lufthansa (Group) hibernates more aircraft as pandemic continues to hurt aviation industry

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Eurowings, SWISS, Austrian and Brussels Airlines will ground 125 more aircraft during Winter 2020/2021 than originally planned, Lufthansa Group’s CEO Carsten Spohr wrote in an internal memo.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to dramatically disrupt the aviation industry. “It is unavoidable to ramp down operations during the winter of 2020/21 even further and to put as many areas as possible in ‘hibernation’ from mid-December,” he said.

Last week, the group published its third quarter 2020 results, announcing a result of EUR -1,262 million and subsequently announcing a flight schedule for 4Q 2020 at a historical low level: 25% of the group’s capacity compared to 4Q 2019.