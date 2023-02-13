Green Fares: Lufthansa Group is the world’s first airline group to offer an own fare for more sustainable travel

With one click: More climate-friendly flying by using Sustainable Aviation Fuels and contributing to high-quality climate protection projects

New fare available from February 15, 2023, for flights throughout Europe and North Africa

Successful test run shows growing interest in sustainable travel

The Lufthansa Group is further expanding its portfolio of sustainable travel offers and will be the world’s first airline group to offer a new product for more climate-friendly flying from February 15, 2023: The Green Fares.

The Green Fares will make it possible to fly more sustainably in the future with just one click, as the new fares already include offsetting of flight-related CO? emissions. This is achieved by using 20 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and 80 percent by contributing to high-quality climate protection projects. The Green Fares also offer additional status miles and a free rebooking option.

The new Green Fares will be offered by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, SWISS, Edelweiss, Eurowings Discover and Air Dolomiti on more than 730,000 flights per year within Europe and to Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. The fares can be booked via the airlines’ websites as well as the NDC platform in Economy Class and Business Class. The new product for more sustainable flying now adds another pillar to the Lufthansa Group’s fare structure, which has been in place since 2015.

“People don’t just want to fly and discover the world – they also want to protect it at the same time. We support our guests in this with suitable products. We already offer the most comprehensive portfolio for more sustainable travel and are now expanding this further with the Green Fares. The product launch is an important building block in our efforts to make air travel more climate-friendly,” says Christina Foerster, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board responsible for Brand and Sustainability.

Harry Hohmeister, Member of the Lufthansa Group’s Executive Board responsible for Global Markets and Network, says: “The Green Fares were already successfully tested last year for flights from Denmark, Sweden and Norway. This showed that the demand for more sustainable travel offers is increasing. Now we are consistently taking the next logical step and are adding Green Fares to our well-known fare structure for flights throughout Europe and North Africa. We are thus pioneering the industry and living up to our ambition to develop innovative solutions for aviation of the future. And we are making it even easier for our customers to book more sustainable offers.”

New offer also for corporate customers

The Lufthansa Group is offering its private travellers more and more offers and services for more sustainable travel. The same applies to corporate customers, for whom the Lufthansa Group is now offering a new product that also includes a CO? reduction with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (20 percent) and compensation of the remaining CO? emissions via high-quality climate protection projects (80 percent) in the ticket price for European traffic. Lufthansa Group corporate customers receive a CO? mitigation certificate for the CO? reduction achieved with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel.

Destination sustainability: Into the future with a clear strategy

The Lufthansa Group has set itself ambitious climate protection goals and aims to achieve a neutral CO? balance by 2050. Already by 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to halve its net CO? emissions compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures. The reduction roadmap until 2030 was validated by the independent Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) in August 2022. The Lufthansa Group was the first airline group in Europe with a science-based CO? reduction target in line with the goals of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. For effective climate protection, the Lufthansa Group is focusing in particular on accelerated fleet modernization, the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, the continuous optimization of flight operations, and offers for its private travellers and corporate customers to make a flight or the transport of cargo more sustainable. In addition, the Lufthansa Group has been actively supporting global climate and weather research for many years.