German union UFO, representing Germanwings cabin crew, has called for a three-day strike starting next Monday

German union UFO, representing cabin crew working for Germanwings, has called for a three-day strike and this from next Monday 30 December until Wednesday 1 January. The German low-cost airline is operating under the Eurowings brand and is wholly owned by the Lufthansa Group.

Eurowings said that the strike is unfounded and incomprehensible, Eurowings wants to minimise the impact of the strike on its passengers and is preparing a special flight schedule for the strike period, which will be published on Saturday afternoon.

It should be noted that only 30 of the approximately 140 Eurowings aircraft are operated by Germanwings.

