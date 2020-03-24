Exactly five years ago, a Germanwings Airbus A320 (D-AIPX) operated flight 4U9525 between Barcelona, Spain and Dusseldorf, Germany. 100 km north-west of Nice in the French Alps, the aircraft crashed. All 144 passengers and six crew members were killed. It was Germanwings’ first fatal crash in the 18-year history of the company.

The investigation determined that the crash was caused deliberately by the co-pilot, Andreas Lubitz, who had previously been treated for suicidal tendencies and declared “unfit to work” by his doctor. Lubitz kept this information from his employer and instead reported for duty. Shortly after reaching cruise altitude and while the captain was out of the cockpit, he locked the cockpit door and initiated a controlled descent that continued until the aircraft impacted a mountainside.

5 years. Forever in our hearts and memories. pic.twitter.com/UglrCbB2m3 — Eurowings (@eurowings) March 24, 2020

