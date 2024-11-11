Lufthansa Group extends suspension of Tel Aviv flights until mid-December

Lufthansa Group has announced an extension of its flight suspension to Tel Aviv due to continued instability in Gaza and Lebanon. This measure now extends through December 15, 2024, affecting flights operated by Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and SWISS. Eurowings, another Lufthansa Group airline, has extended its suspension of Tel Aviv flights until November 30.

The Lufthansa Group emphasizes that this decision prioritizes passenger and crew safety as regional tensions persist. The group will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust its flight schedules as needed.