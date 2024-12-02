Lufthansa Group extends flight suspensions to Israel, Iran and Lebanon

The Lufthansa Group on Monday announced that flights to Israel will remain suspended until at least February 2025 due to ongoing security risks in the Middle East. This decision affects all airlines under the group, including Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Additionally, flights to Tehran will remain suspended through January 31, 2025, and services to Beirut are on hold until at least February 28, 2025. The extended suspensions come after an initial cancellation of flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport through December 2024.

Passengers with affected bookings can opt for a free rebooking or a full refund.