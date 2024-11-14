Lufthansa Group expands Summer 2025 network with new destinations

Lufthansa Group has unveiled its 2025 summer schedule, offering travelers more than 12,000 weekly flights to over 300 destinations worldwide, available for booking now across Lufthansa, Discover Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and Edelweiss. The expanded routes include new transcontinental connections to Windhoek, Calgary, Orlando, Halifax, and Seattle, as well as various European cities, providing travelers with a wide selection of global and regional options.

From Germany, Lufthansa adds flights from Frankfurt to Bydgoszcz, Poland, while Discover Airlines introduces new connections from Munich to destinations like Windhoek, Calgary, and Orlando. Austrian Airlines will connect Vienna to locations such as Edinburgh, Sylt, and Burgas, and Swiss International will link Zurich to cities like Niš and Montpellier. Edelweiss also joins in, flying from Zurich to Halifax, Seattle, and several scenic European spots.

This summer schedule also marks the return of the Airbus A380 from Munich, with flights to Boston, New York, Washington, Los Angeles, and Delhi, exciting news for A380 enthusiasts.