Union representing Eurowings Germany pilots announces three-day strike, starting this Monday

Discussions between Eurowings management and Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) didn’t reach an agreement hence the union representing the Eurowings pilots announced a three-day strike, next Monday.

The strike will last from Monday morning (00:00 UTC +2) until Wednesday (23:59), only flights operated by Eurowings Germany are affected, not those operated by Eurowings Europe. Eurowings Discover, operating from Frankfurt and Munich, is also not involved in the strike action.

VC demands better pay and improved working conditions: “for example, by reducing the maximum flight duty time and increasing the rest periods between duties. The current labour agreement has been unchanged since 2015,” the union said.

“The workload has increased significantly. The employer regularly uses up the working hours of the colleagues to the maximum permitted, which cannot be permanent,” says Matthias Baier, press spokesman and board member of VC. “We regret the discomfort for the passengers, but the Eurowings management doesn’t listen to our requests, forcing us to go on strike.”