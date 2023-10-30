Successful inaugural Eurowings flights from Berlin and Stuttgart to Dubai

Eurowings has successfully launched inaugural flights from Berlin and Stuttgart to Dubai. The first flight from Stuttgart to Dubai (EW1152 operated by A320neo D-AENE on 29 October) was fully booked, and the return flight to Berlin (EW1151 on the same day) also went smoothly and on time.

Travellers from Berlin can now enjoy non-stop flights to Dubai four times a week, while flights from Stuttgart are available on Thursdays and Sundays.

These direct flights to Dubai offer convenience and faster travel for passengers. The new routes complement Eurowings’ expanded programme of direct destinations from Berlin and Stuttgart in the current winter flight schedule for 2023/24.