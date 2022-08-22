Rising demand for business travel: Eurowings significantly expands capacity to business destinations

30 per cent more flights in the programme from September onwards

Eurowings expands services in Düsseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Hamburg, Stuttgart and Berlin

Return to normality: reliability at 99 per cent for weeks now

More BIZClass capacity on many business routes

Increased frequencies to business destinations in 15 European countries

CEO Jens Bischof: “After the end of the summer holidays in some German states, we are clearly seeing an increase in demand for business travel“

Business travel is back. Against the backdrop of rising demand for business flights, Eurowings is significantly increasing its offer for business travellers and from September will be offering around 30 per cent more flights compared to the previous year. This is Eurowings’ response to the strong growth in demand for business destinations such as Vienna, Zurich, London and Milan. At the same time, the Lufthansa subsidiary is expanding the capacity of its BIZclass product on numerous routes.

“We see very clearly that after the end of the summer holidays in some German states, the demand for business flights has increased significantly,” says Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. “Many business travellers want to attend their meetings in person again and are booking their flights now. Even though we have not yet reached the pre-Corona level, the incoming bookings clearly show us the progressive normalization in this segment as well. We are responding to this with a 30 per cent increase in services and more BIZclass capacity.”

Eurowings is also observing a progressive normalization of the processes on the ground and in the air. For weeks now, the airline has been bringing its passengers to their destinations with a reliability of 99 per cent – a high value widely recognized in the industry.

Düsseldorf

From its largest base in Düsseldorf, Eurowings serves more than 30 classic business destinations in around ten countries. As part of the expansion of the programme, the highly popular connections to Berlin, Zurich and Milan will be increased with up to 10,000 additional seats on offer. In addition, Eurowings will offer twice-daily connections to Stockholm, Prague, Dresden, Birmingham, Geneva, Lyon and Salzburg. Other business destinations from Düsseldorf include Athens, Belgrade, Bologna, Budapest, Gdansk, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Krakow, Rome, Gothenburg, Graz, London, Lisbon, Linz, Manchester, Marseille, Newcastle and Vienna. In total, Eurowings passengers can choose from more than 100 direct connections from the NRW state capital.

Cologne/Bonn

From Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings is particularly increasing its capacity on the highly demanded route to Berlin: for example, more than 6,000 additional seats will go on sale for this route in September. Business travellers will then be able to choose from up to six daily departures to the German capital. In total, Eurowings serves more than 60 direct destinations throughout Europe from Cologne/Bonn, including Stockholm, Athens, Bologna, Budapest, Hamburg, Rome, London, Lisbon, Milan, Munich, Prague, Salzburg, Vienna and Zurich, all of which are important destinations for business travel.

Hamburg

From Hamburg, Eurowings is doubling its services on the route to Amsterdam. The connection to Milan will also be significantly increased. From September, the Hanseatic city will again be connected three times daily with the destinations Vienna and Munich. Eurowings’ services from Hamburg include the important destinations for business travellers Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Munich, Stockholm, Budapest, Paris, Rome, London, Lisbon, Oslo, Salzburg, Vienna and Zurich. In total, travellers with Eurowings can choose from 50 destinations from Hamburg.

Stuttgart

At the Stuttgart base, Eurowings is increasing its offer by more than 150,000 additional seats for business destinations. For example, after the summer break, the connection to Bremen is back in the programme. Eurowings is offering a third more flights on routes to Budapest, Hamburg and Milan. The market leader at Stuttgart Airport offers more than 60 destinations – including business connections to Amsterdam, Athens, Belgrade, Berlin, Rome, Graz, London, Lisbon, Tbilisi and Vienna.

Berlin

From Berlin, business travellers will have access to a daily Eurowings connection to Stockholm for the first time – making Berlin the fourth direct connection from Germany that Eurowings offers to the Swedish capital. Business travellers from the German capital benefit from the high-frequency connections to Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf and Salzburg with Eurowings. To these destinations alone there are more than 200 flights a week to and from Berlin in the Eurowings flight schedule.

KÖLN/BONN, 22. August 2022