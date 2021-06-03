Premiere for the new summer destinations from Dortmund: Eurowings takes off to Malaga, Alicante and Catania

Eurowings with three inaugural flights on one day

Naples, Heraklion, Kavala and Rhodes also new from summer 2021

Lufthansa subsidiary will base a second aircraft in Dortmund

Over 48,000 seats available during local summer holidays

A triple premiere at Dortmund Airport: Germany’s leading holiday airline Eurowings took off today for the first time to the new destinations Malaga, Alicante and Catania. The flights are part of Eurowings’ significantly expanded range of attractive holiday destinations in the 2021 summer flight schedule and complement the existing Eurowings connections to the popular holiday island of Majorca and to Split. Further first flights are scheduled for the coming days to Naples, Heraklion and Kavala. Eurowings will take off to the island of Rhodes on 2 July. For the period of the North Rhine-Westphalia summer holidays, Eurowings is planning 280 departures from Dortmund with a capacity of more than 48,000 seats.

„BVB Mannschafts-Airbus“ took off to Alicante fully booked

As part of its expanded summer programme, Eurowings is now stationing a second aircraft in the Ruhr metropolis. In particular, the “BVB Mannschafts-Airbus” – a photo motif known throughout Europe due to its special black and yellow livery – will be a regular guest at its official home airport in the Ruhr region. Already the evening before, the “BVB Mannschafts-Airbus ” was welcomed with a water fountain by the airport fire brigade upon its arrival in Dortmund. Today, the Airbus A320 with the registration “D-AIZR” took off full of holiday-hungry passengers to the new summer destination Alicante.

The Eurowings summer destinations 2021 at a glance

Dortmund-Munich up to 11 times a week

Dortmund-Split up to twice a week

Dortmund-Majorca up to 16 times weekly

Dortmund-Alicante up to twice weekly

Dortmund-Malaga up to twice weekly

Dortmund-Catania up to three times weekly

Dortmund-Naples up to twice weekly

Dortmund-Heraklion up to three times a week

Dortmund-Kavala up to twice weekly

Dortmund-Rhodes twice weekly