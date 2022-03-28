Nonstop from Munich to Las Vegas with Eurowings Discover

Eurowings Discover now serves Nevada’s glittering metropolis twice a week

A new gateway to the U.S. casino metropolis of Las Vegas has opened up with the change to the summer flight schedule. Sunday, March 27, 2022, marked the first time a long-haul aircraft of the airline, which was founded last year, took off from Munich to the desert city in the U.S. state of Nevada. The Airbus A330-300 took off from Munich on time at 12:45 with nearly 300 passengers on board for the 12-hour flight to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas. The service from Munich to Las Vegas is offered on Fridays and Sundays.

The wholly-owned Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings Discover is introducing also other attractive long-haul holiday destinations from Munich. In addition to Las Vegas, flights will also be available to Cancun in Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

Eurowings Discover Chief Revenue Officer Marco Götz (photo: right) and Thomas Kube, Head of Route and Passenger Development at Flughafen München GmbH, opened the route from Munich to Las Vegas for the first flight with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Munich – March 28, 2022

Servus @MUC_airport! #EurowingsDiscover launched its second hub with flight 4Y56 to Las Vegas on Sunday 12:45 am.🎰🇺🇸 Fly 2x times weekly from MUC to LAS, PUJ & CUN with #4Y as of now. #WeAreLufthansaGroup #TogetherAgain pic.twitter.com/hXwxe7FZET — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) March 28, 2022