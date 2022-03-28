Nonstop from Munich to Las Vegas with Eurowings Discover

Eurowings Discover now serves Nevada’s glittering metropolis twice a week

A new gateway to the U.S. casino metropolis of Las Vegas has opened up with the change to the summer flight schedule. Sunday, March 27, 2022, marked the first time a long-haul aircraft of the airline, which was founded last year, took off from Munich to the desert city in the U.S. state of Nevada. The Airbus A330-300 took off from Munich on time at 12:45 with nearly 300 passengers on board for the 12-hour flight to McCarran Airport in Las Vegas. The service from Munich to Las Vegas is offered on Fridays and Sundays.

The wholly-owned Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings Discover is introducing also other attractive long-haul holiday destinations from Munich. In addition to Las Vegas, flights will also be available to Cancun in Mexico and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

© Munich Airport

Eurowings Discover Chief Revenue Officer Marco Götz (photo: right) and Thomas Kube, Head of Route and Passenger Development at Flughafen München GmbH, opened the route from Munich to Las Vegas for the first flight with the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Munich – March 28, 2022

