New travel highlight: Discovering the Northern Lights in Lapland with Eurowings

A new travel highlight from Düsseldorf: just in time for the cold season, Eurowings has added a very special winter destination in Finland to its flight schedule. As of 24 December, the Lufthansa Group airline will be flying its customers to the Finnish town of Kittilä in Northern Lapland. With this new route, the airline is expanding its growing Nordics program, which is especially popular with the airline’s passengers during the winter months: winter trips to the Northern Lights were already among the big winners in the Eurowings route network last year. In addition to Kittilä, the airline already flies to Kiruna and Luleå in Sweden, to Rovaniemi in Finland and to Tromsø in Norway.

The new route to Kittilä can now be booked conveniently via eurowings.com and the Eurowings app, with one-way fares starting at €49.99. As of 24 December, Eurowings will be departing from Düsseldorf, the largest Eurowings location, to North Lapland every Saturday. An Airbus A319 with 150 seats will be used on the route.

Kittilä captivates with the breathtaking beauty of Northern Lapland

Hunt the Northern Lights, go skiing, or get up close and personal with huskies: Kittilä is the perfect destination for anyone in the mood for crisp and cold winter adventures. The small town is located in the Finnish region of Lapland, about 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Anyone planning a winter holiday this far north wants one thing above all: to see the Northern Lights. Finnish Lapland is the ideal starting point to admire the polar lights, also called aurora borealis, dancing across the sky. The small town of Kittilä is far from large cities and the beautiful nature surrounding it offers ideal conditions for aurora hunting.

Pallas-Yllästunturi National Park is another particularly popular attraction. It is the third largest national park in Finland and offers a large number of hiking trails through old coniferous forests and skiing routes on the peaks of the Scandinavian Mountains. With little to no light pollution, a trip to this Scandinavian region in Lapland is ideal for admiring the aurora borealis in the sky. Tip: the best place to observe the aurora borealis is from the summit of Taivaskero – at a proud 800 meters.

COLOGNE/BONN, 26 September 2022