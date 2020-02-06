New summer routes: Eurowings flies from Düsseldorf to Cyprus and La Palma

From 2 May every Saturday to Larnaca from 124,99 €

Eurowings will further increase the range of attractive direct connections from Düsseldorf in summer 2020: The airline will connect North Rhine-Westphalia‘s largest airport with Larnaca on the island of Cyprus for the first time. An Airbus A319/320 will take off from Düsseldorf every Saturday at 12.20 p.m. and land in Larnaca at 5.15 p.m. starting on 2 May 2020. The return flight will take off at 5.55 p.m. and return to the Düsseldorf on schedule at 9.20 p.m. The new connection extends the “Cyprus service” that Eurowings already offers from Cologne, Hamburg and Stuttgart.

From 3 May 2020, Eurowings will be flying to the Canary Island of La Palma for the first time in summer. Every Sunday, an Airbus A319/320 will depart from Düsseldorf at 7.00 a.m. – with scheduled arrival at Santa Cruz de la Palma Airport at 10.50 a.m. The aircraft takes off at 11.35 a.m. and lands back in Düsseldorf at 5.20 p.m.

The port of Larnaca is located on the south coast of Cyprus, the third-largest Mediterranean island. Especially beautiful is the Finikoudes city Beach with its palm-lined promenade, where bars and restaurants line up. It’s also worth taking a trip to the coast of Ayia Napa, with its crystal-clear sea water and white sandy beaches.

La Palma belongs to the Canary Islands and is located off the northwest coast of Africa. The island is rocky and forested and has volcanoes like the Teneguía and the Cumbre Vieja. In the capital and port of Santa Cruz de la Palma, you will find narrow cobblestone streets and houses with wooden balconies. A worthwhile destination is also the Caldera de Taburiente National Park with its crater-like depression.