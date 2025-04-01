New seat selection for singles on Eurowings: Blind dating above the clouds

Blind dating above the clouds: Eurowings introduces special seat selection for singles

Airline is developing Europe’s first in-flight dating option with “Click & Connect”

“Flieb’s Seats” love seats integrated into the booking process

Initial talks with leading dating platforms

Cooperation with home airport Cologne/Bonn: new “The Blind Gate” bar for singles ready to mingle

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof: “Combining modern technology with in-person proximity”

COLOGNE/BONN, 1 April 2025. There are window seats, aisle seats and from now on: dating seats. Eurowings is the first European airline to offer a special seat selection option for singles, the so-called “Flieb’s Seats” love seats, inviting them to enjoy a blind date above the clouds. With a new function in the booking process, Germany’s largest leisure airline is bringing together those who might otherwise have just missed each other at the gate: people with a ticket to fly who are open to flirting.

Blind dating with Eurowings is a breeze: during booking, simply activate the new “Click & Connect” feature, enter your dating preferences and you’ll end up next to a potential match. Neighboring seats are allocated on the basis of personal preferences and smart matching algorithms. Eurowings is already in talks with leading dating platforms to quickly expand the concept and help dating above the clouds to achieve a breakthrough.

Optimal discretion is promised by a newly created “Connecting Flight” area in the rear of the Airbus A320 fleet, including a free center seat in each row: this is the place to be for anyone looking to meet someone special – including a burgundy bracelet for subtle identification. During the initial test phase, Eurowings will be offering the dating option free of charge.

Cologne-Bonn Airport cooperates with pop-up singles’ bar at the gate

At Eurowings’ Cologne/Bonn home airport, the bar “The Blind Gate” is opening to mark the occasion. Singles can meet up here and get in the mood before departure. Bars are also being planned for the Eurowings locations in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Stuttgart, as well as at the airport on Europe’s most popular sunny island, Mallorca.

“After blind booking, we are now offering blind dating – combining modern technology with in-person proximity. For us, this is one more way to fulfil our mission to get people where they want to be,” says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings. With its new initiative, Eurowings is doing more than offering people connections from A to B – it’s getting them talking. And perhaps even creating connections of another kind.