New Eurowings base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport is ready for takeoff in summer

All set for takeoff in Berlin: Since May 1, Eurowings is fully operational with its own base at Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) and has now stationed all three planned Airbus A320 aircraft there. With the establishment of the Berlin base, Eurowings expands its commitment in Berlin and strengthens the Lufthansa Group’s market leadership in the capital. More than one hundred jobs have been created by stationing its own aircraft at BER, enabling many native Berlin pilots and flight attendants to return home.

In the coming weeks, Eurowings passengers will fly from the capital by direct connection to Cologne/Bonn, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, Palma de Mallorca, Heraklion, Gran Canaria and Beirut, among other destinations. In the summer months, Eurowings plans to expand its flight schedule again and will then also fly to popular vacation destinations in Corsica, Croatia, Egypt and Austria.

In the context of a significant increase in vaccinations, demand is rising at the same time: the airline is recording an average 35 percent increase in bookings on all routes from Berlin. Tourist flights to Mallorca (up to 80 percent) and Crete are in particularly high demand. This clearly shows that Germans have their bags packed and are longing for a well-deserved vacation.

Despite the massive reduction in the flight schedule due to crisis, Eurowings has already flown 1600 times from the capital since BER opened. Looking ahead to the summer vacations, the forecast is cautiously optimistic due to current developments that even more citizens of Berlin and Brandenburg will soon be able to fly to their well-earned vacation once the lockdown is over – Eurowings is ready for takeoff at BER.