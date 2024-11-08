New direct route: Eurowings connects Berlin to Jeddah

Eurowings Expands Long-Haul Options from BER

Eurowings has introduced a new long-haul route from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, enhancing connectivity between Germany’s capital region and the Middle East.

The route will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, with flights departing BER at 21:20 pand arriving in Jeddah at 05:00. The return flight leaves Jeddah at 06:30 , landing back at BER by 10:35. The flight duration is slightly over six hours, serviced by an A320neo aircraft.

This new addition marks the second Middle Eastern destination for Eurowings from BER, complementing their resumed and now daily flights to Dubai. The move aims to strengthen BER’s position as a major airport, enhance travel options for residents, and boost the local economy.

The winter schedule for Eurowings also features flights to other desirable destinations across Germany, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Nordic cities and popular winter getaways such as Lanzarote and Gran Canaria.