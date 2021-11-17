New catering concept: Eurowings aims for more sustainability on board

Germany’s largest holiday airline will be offering a new, more sustainable catering concept on board in the future. Eurowings is increasingly taking the sourcing of products into account and is focusing on more intensive cooperation with suppliers of sustainable, preferably regional products.

“Avoiding waste is another important part of our more sustainable in-flight product. We have redesigned our onboard retail program with high attention to product provenance, sustainable packaging and working with partners who have the same interests at heart. By 2050, 100 percent of our packaging onboard will be made from renewable or recycled materials,” said Lorenza Maggio, Vice President of Customer Experience & Marketing at Eurowings.

Eurowings already uses wooden stirrers and cardboard cups instead of their plastic alternatives, and largely does without cellophane packaging in its Wings Shop offerings.

Also high on the agenda: reducing the amount of food waste. To achieve this goal, Eurowings has decided, among other things, on an exceptional campaign: the airline is introducing a “Happy Hour” on the last flight of each day. Guests will be able to purchase fresh food such as sandwiches or snacks at a 50 percent discount. With the help of artificial intelligence, Eurowings will acquire data from each flight and continuously adjust the loaded amounts to the actual demand in order to reduce waste.

As part of Lufthansa Group, Eurowings has also committed to reducing its carbon emissions to 50 percent compared to 2019 by 2030 and to becoming carbon-neutral on board and on the ground by 2050. But sustainability does not stop at carbon emissions. Social and societal issues are another important part of Eurowings’ sustainability strategy. Accordingly, the airline also considers social sustainability in the selection of its cooperation partners and products onboard.

More choices and sustainability in the Wings Bistro

Eurowings passengers will have a wider selection of vegan and vegetarian snacks and meals in the Wings Bistro going forward – vegan rolls with selected regional ingredients, for example.

Eurowings has been successfully cooperating with the company “share” for several years now. With each bottle of water purchased on board, passengers invest in clean drinking water supply for people in Zimbabwe or Kenya. New onboard: the “Lemonaid” brand – each lemonade purchased not only supports fair trade, but also social projects in the countries where its ingredients are originally grown. For those who prefer to enjoy a hot beverage, Eurowings now also offers “ChariTea” brand organic tea. As before, the tried and tested “bring your own cup” concept remains in place – passengers who bring their own cup not only reduce the use of plastic, but also receive a 50-cent discount on the drink they ordered.

New sustainable products in the Wings Shop

With “STOP THE WATER WHILE USING ME!”, Eurowings has found another partner that meets strict sustainability criteria for manufacturing its products: the climate-neutral skincare range does not use any synthetic ingredients or animal testing. The purchase of a product supports the “Good Water Projects”.

Passengers will also find “Bracenet” on board: high-quality, upcycled bracelets that are handcrafted in Hamburg from old fishing nets recovered from the ocean.

Beyond this, Eurowings passengers have the opportunity to make an active contribution on board by donating one euro that directly benefits the aid organization “help alliance” when they purchase a meal or product. Each donation provides two children with a full, healthy meal at school each day.

Eurowings’ commitment to more sustainability does not end with the products offered onboard. It can also be seen in the production of the new bistro and shop cards: in addition to a shiny new design, they are also more eco-friendly and are made of 100 percent FSC-certified recycled paper. The carbon equivalents emitted during production are completely offset.