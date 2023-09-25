In its winter timetable, Eurowings focuses on northern lights as a tourist magnet

The Eurowings winter timetable for 2023/24 offers fascinating snowy landscapes in Scandinavia, sunny destinations on medium-haul routes and new insider tips for vacations

As the summer season draws to a close, the travel season continues at Eurowings: with fascinating winter landscapes in Scandinavia, sunny destinations far away from Europe, and exciting metropolises, Germany’s largest airline is offering a varied portfolio in the winter of 2023/24 for everyone who still has a few vacation days left. In particular, Eurowings is expanding its flights to the green highlights in northern Europe, which are becoming increasingly popular. Whether Tromsø in Norway, Rovaniemi in Finnish Lapland or Kuusamo in Finland – these destinations are attracting more and more adventure-oriented vacationers, winter sports enthusiasts, and nature lovers.

The winter flight schedule comprises a total of 105 destinations – including new highlights such as Dubai and Tel Aviv. All routes can be booked now.

The new routes from Germany

BER : In the winter of 2023/24, the German capital’s airport will host flights to five new destinations: Dubai, the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Rovaniemi in Lapland, Tromsø in Norway, and Innsbruck in Austria. Three of Northern Europe’s city gems – Gothenburg, Helsinki and Copenhagen – as well as the Spanish coastal city of Málaga – are now also accessible from Berlin with Eurowings in winter (extended from the summer flight schedule).

: In the winter of 2023/24, the German will host flights to five new destinations: Dubai, the Georgian capital Tbilisi, Rovaniemi in Lapland, Tromsø in Norway, and Innsbruck in Austria. Three of Northern Europe’s city gems – Gothenburg, Helsinki and Copenhagen – as well as the Spanish coastal city of Málaga – are now also accessible from Berlin with Eurowings in winter (extended from the summer flight schedule). DUS: From the capital of North Rhine-Westphalia , Eurowings will be flying to Tel Aviv and the two Finnish cities of Ivalo and Kuusamo in the coming winter. Now also accessible from Düsseldorf in the winter months: Yerevan in Armenia.

From the , Eurowings will be flying to Tel Aviv and the two Finnish cities of Ivalo and Kuusamo in the coming winter. Now also accessible from Düsseldorf in the winter months: Yerevan in Armenia. HAM: From Hamburg , there is one new destination: the Norwegian winter destination of Tromsø.

From , there is one new destination: the Norwegian winter destination of Tromsø. HAJ: From Hanover – one of Eurowings’ two new domestic bases in Germany – there are now flights to Gran Canaria and Tenerife on the Canary Islands and to Hurghada in Egypt.

From – one of Eurowings’ two new domestic bases in Germany – there are now flights to Gran Canaria and Tenerife on the Canary Islands and to Hurghada in Egypt. CGN: From now on, Eurowings will also be flying from the cathedral city on the Rhine to Scotland’s historic capital – Edinburgh – during the winter months.

From now on, Eurowings will also be flying from the to Scotland’s historic capital – Edinburgh – during the winter months. NUE: From Nuremberg , the second new German base, Eurowings is expanding its winter flight schedule to include connections to Gran Canaria and the Egyptian destinations of Hurghada and Marsa Alam.

From , the second new German base, Eurowings is expanding its winter flight schedule to include connections to Gran Canaria and the Egyptian destinations of Hurghada and Marsa Alam. STR: From the capital of Baden-Württemberg, the airline will be travelling to one new sunny destination: Dubai. Now also available in winter with Eurowings from Stuttgart: Bucharest (Romania) and Tirana (Albania).

New connections from the European Eurowings bases

New from Graz : Berlin, Hamburg, Hurghada, Gran Canaria and Tenerife.

: Berlin, Hamburg, Hurghada, Gran Canaria and Tenerife. New from Prague : Agadir and Geneva.

: Agadir and Geneva. New from Salzburg : Amsterdam and Marsa Alam.

: Amsterdam and Marsa Alam. New from Stockholm: Stuttgart and Beirut in Lebanon.

COLOGNE/BONN, 25 September 2023