Hej Sverige: Eurowings also speaks Swedish now

Germany’s largest leisure airline goes live with website in Swedish to mark the launch of its new base in Stockholm

Local touch: Swedish customers can now book flights in the local language

Lufthansa subsidiary is opening a new base in Stockholm at the end of March 2022 and hiring local crews

Several thousand tickets in Sweden already sold shortly after booking launch

Sustainable flying is a priority at Eurowings: customers can add a carbon offset with just one click

Just in time for the launch of its new base in Stockholm in March 2022, Eurowings is already welcoming its customers in Swedish: as of now, Swedish-speaking travellers can book flights at eurowings.com/se, take advantage of the offers in the Eurowings savings calendar or, for example, be inspired by the summer flight schedule to attractive new destinations, including Spain, Portugal, and Italy – all conveniently and clearly in Swedish. The new Eurowings website emphasizes the airline’s “local touch” in Stockholm.

Several thousand tickets already sold in Sweden

Shortly after the booking launch, Germany’s largest vacation airline has already sold several thousand tickets in Sweden, both in individual seat sales and through local tour operators. By opening a base in Northern Europe, Eurowings is playing an active role in the upcoming reorganization of European air traffic: at the end of March 2022, Eurowings will launch its new base in the Swedish capital and is currently recruiting local crews. Stockholm will thus become the eleventh Eurowings location in Europe – and the fifth base outside the home market of Germany, after Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Pristina, and Salzburg.

Eurowings customers can add carbon offsets with just one click

As part of the Lufthansa Group, Eurowings is also working to further improve its carbon footprint. For example, the airline has made the largest investment in sustainability in the company’s history with the upcoming 2022 fleet induction of the Airbus A320neo: around 1.5 billion euros for 13 brand-new A320neo and A321neo, the most modern and efficient medium-haul aircraft in the world. To achieve even more together for climate protection, the carbon offsetting options for Eurowings passengers have also been significantly improved recently. For the first time, they can now support climate projects when booking and thus offset 100 percent of the carbon emissions of their Eurowings flight with just one click.

COLOGNE/BONN/STOCKHOLM, 2 February 2022.