Hard landing grounds Eurowings Discover Airbus A330 at Windhoek, Namibia

The Eurowings Discover Airbus A330-200 (registered D-AXGB) got grounded after a hard landing at Windhoek Airport, Namibia on 19 February. The incident happened during operation of flight 4Y142 from Frankfurt, Germany towards the Namibian capital on 18 February.

A spokeswoman of the airline explained that the A330 had to undergo a precautionary technical inspection after a hard landing. A standard procedure that applies.

“The result of the investigation is to be expected soon,” she added. “The Airbus safely landed and there was never a safety risk for passengers or the crew.”

Aviation Herald was the first to report. The website writes that the A330 had suffered significant damage on landing and that a maintenance team had travelled from Frankfurt to Windhoek. Authorities in Namibia are investigating the incident.