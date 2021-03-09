Free middle seat on Eurowings available for as little as 10 euros for more comfort in Corona times

Lufthansa subsidiary responds to changing customer needs with new services

Free middle seat can now be easily booked for as little as 10 euros

Just in time for ITB Now: New service now available online for all flights

Jens Bischof, CEO Eurowings: “In times of Corona, customers attach particular importance to personal comfort and a little more distance.”

In times of Corona, many passengers want above all comprehensive safety and hygiene concepts onboard and on the ground, as well as more distance from their seat neighbours. This is shown by surveys among passengers that airlines regularly conduct on board their aircraft and via online feedback.

Eurowings is responding to these customer wishes with a further improved service onboard its aircraft. From now on, passengers can reserve a free middle seat on all Eurowings flights from as little as 10 euros in advance (previously from 18 euros) and book it online at eurowings.com with just a few clicks. With this – as well as flexible rebooking options up to 40 minutes before departure – Eurowings customers benefit from the most attractively priced all-round carefree package in the industry. The free middle seat can also be booked later via the call centre or directly at the ticket counter before departure. The offer is available to all customers if sufficient seats are still available on the flight booked.

All reserved middle seats are marked separately by a cover on the headrests (inscription “Booked to stay free”).

Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings: “We have to acknowledge that in times of the Corona pandemic there are millions of insecure customers who now attach particular importance to a little more space on board when flying – whether for reasons of comfort or hygiene. With our improved option of offering the free middle seat for as little as 10 euros and making it conveniently bookable online, we are responding to these changing customer needs.”

Cologne/Bonn, 9 March 2021