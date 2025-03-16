Eurowings flight to Norway returns to Düsseldorf after eight-hour journey

A Eurowings flight from Düsseldorf in Germany to Tromsø, Norway turned into an unexpected round trip when strong winds prevented the aircraft from landing at its intended destination. Passengers on flight EW9250 endured an eight-hour journey that ultimately brought them back to where they started.

On Saturday, the flight departed Düsseldorf International Airport at 14:50, bound for Tromsø, Norway. The Airbus A320, registered D-ABHG, climbed to an altitude of 35,000 feet and followed its scheduled route. However, as the aircraft approached Tromsø, the airport reported severe winds reaching 48 knots (88 km/h), exceeding the aircraft’s operational limits.

The pilots initially attempted an alternate landing in Rovaniemi, Finland, where the aircraft touched down safely and remained on the ground for an hour. Hoping for improved conditions, the crew attempted a second approach to Tromsø, only to face continued strong winds of 41 knots (75 km/h). With landing deemed unsafe, the pilots made the difficult decision to return to Düsseldorf.

After spending hours in the air, the Airbus A320 landed back in Düsseldorf at around 22:50. Eurowings provided accommodations for passengers who needed overnight stays, while others returned home for a few hours of rest.

The journey finally reached a successful conclusion the next morning. At 07:39 on Sunday, the flight took off again from Düsseldorf with 101 passengers—fewer than on the original attempt—and landed safely in Tromsø at 10:59.

The Eurowings flight was not the only one affected by the extreme weather conditions. A total of 13 flights scheduled to land in Tromsø on Saturday were canceled due to strong winds. While the experience was undoubtedly frustrating for passengers, their safety remained the top priority for Eurowings and airport authorities.