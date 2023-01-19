Flexible mileage redemption with Cash & Miles at Eurowings

Cash & Miles now available as an option in the payment process at eurowings.com

Pay for flight bookings in full or in part with Miles & More award miles

Flexibly and easily reduce the total price of the flight with miles and pay the remaining amount

Cash & Miles option available with a Miles & More account balance of 3,000 award miles or more

Eurowings is offering a new service for Miles & More participants for flights booked through eurowings.com and the Eurowings app: thanks to Cash & Miles, the total price of the next trip can easily be reduced using collected award miles and the remaining amount can be paid using the usual means of payment. This way, Eurowings passengers can benefit from their Miles & More credit more quickly instead of waiting until they have reached the required amount of miles for Eurowings award flights.

Cash & Miles can already be used with a Miles & More account balance of 3,000 award miles. If Miles & More participants have already collected enough miles, they can also use them to settle the booking price in full. This applies to all flight bookings of regular Eurowings flights on the Eurowings website and in the Eurowings app.

How Cash & Miles works

After selecting the flights and entering passenger and contact details, Eurowings customers will see the Cash & Miles option in the last booking step Payment. In the next steps, the collected award miles can then be selected and finally redeemed:

Click on To Cash & Miles to be redirected to the Miles & More website.

Log in with Miles & More access details.

If the account balance is at least 3,000 award miles, you can use the slider to select how many miles you would like to redeem for your flight booking.

Confirm the selected number of miles by clicking on Redeem miles.

After being directed back to the Eurowings booking step Payment, choose a payment method to complete the booking if the selected miles do not fully cover the booking price.

COLOGNE/BONN, 19 January 2023