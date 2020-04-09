First special Eurowings flights from Romania touched down bringing seasonal harvest workers into Germany

Already more than 20,000 registrations of farmers via Eurowings Web Portal

First special flights from Romania landed today in Berlin and Düsseldorf

Eurowings Chief Operations Officer Michael Knitter: “We secure the supply of fruit and vegetables in the country and support farmers in this extraordinarily difficult situation“

Eurowings special flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Leipzig, Nuremberg and Frankfurt-Hahn

The first Eurowings harvest aid flights with urgently needed workers from the European Union landed safely in Germany today: Starting this Thursday, the airline brings tens of thousands of harvest workers to Germany together with German farmers’ associations. Today, Thursday (9 April), the first hundred harvest workers from the Romanian cities of Sibiu and Cluj landed safely in Berlin-Schönefeld and Düsseldorf. They bring in the harvest for farmers in these regions and help with planting and sowing.

On the Eurowings harvest helper website eurowings.com/erntehelfer, which has been set up especially for these special flights, farmers can enter their specific seating requirements, the desired departure point of their respective harvest helpers and the desired arrival point in Germany. Eurowings and the entire Lufthansa Group make special flights available to agricultural associations and farmers on this basis, such as the special flights arriving today in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

Eurowings Chief Operations Officer Michael Knitter on the arrival of the first harvest helpers: “I am delighted that we can make a valuable social contribution to the corona crisis with this campaign. In the coming weeks, Eurowings will fly tens of thousands of seasonal workers from the European Union to Germany. In this way, we will secure the supply of fruit and vegetables in Germany and support our farmers in this extremely difficult situation for everyone“.

In the coming days and weeks, more Eurowings special flights with harvest helpers on board will take place. In addition to Düsseldorf and Berlin, the airports of Hamburg, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Leipzig, Nuremberg and Frankfurt-Hahn will then also be targeted.

Cologne/Bonn, 9 April 2020