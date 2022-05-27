First scheduled Eurowings flight with the new Airbus A320neo from Düsseldorf to Mallorca

Yesterday, Eurowings officially put its first Airbus A320neo into scheduled service. At 6:35 a.m. local time, the aircraft with the registration D-AENA took off for its first commercial flight under flight number EW9584, carrying 180 passengers from Düsseldorf to Palma de Mallorca.

The A320neo aircraft will initially fly from Düsseldorf to Málaga, Athens, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Dresden, Geneva, Hamburg, Lisbon, Lyon, Munich, Milan, Palma de Mallorca, Prague, Vienna and Zurich. After an introductory phase, the A320neo will then also take off from Hamburg Airport.

The A320neo as sustainability ambassador for #makechangefly

The Airbus A320neo is by far the most efficient and quiet short- and medium-haul jet in the world and the most visible sign yet of a series of more than 50 sustainability initiatives at Eurowings. With leading technology from Airbus and CFM LEAP, the aircraft has a significantly improved environmental performance compared to previous generations: with a 50 percent reduction in noise emissions, an up to 20 percent reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions, and a total investment of more than USD 1.5 billion, the new fleet addition is the most expensive investment project in Eurowings’ nearly 30-year corporate history.

“Together with the Lufthansa Group, we want to fly at the top of the competition in all areas, also and especially when it comes to sustainability,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof. The brand-new Eurowings aircraft, which is equipped with a special logo, is one of the first ambassadors for the recently launched, broad-based sustainability initiative of the Lufthansa Group, #makechangefly. It bundles the most important projects for achieving the climate goals that the Lufthansa Group has set for itself: carbon-neutral by 2050.

More to come in 2022: addition of six additional A320neo aircraft

Eurowings will receive a total of 13 aircraft with the new engine model: eight A320neo aircraft with 180 seats each and five A321neo aircraft with 232 seats each. Following the entry into service of the first A320neo, six more aircraft will be put into service in 2022 and one more in 2024. Five Airbus A321neo will be delivered to Eurowings in the course of 2023. The introduction of the aircraft into service is part of Eurowings’ wide-ranging activities and measures to significantly reduce aircraft noise and carbon emissions.

Redesigned Airspace Cabin for even more passenger comfort

The baggage compartments in the new Airspace Cabin have a 40 percent larger volume and can even hold 60 percent more suitcases, as these can be stowed in the compartments vertically. Another highlight is the new flexible lighting system, which adjusts itself based on the passengers’ biorhythms depending on the phase of the flight and time of day and illuminates the cabin in either warm orange or cooler blue tones.