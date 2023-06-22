First Eurowings “Mallorca Airbus” lands in Düsseldorf

Eurowings deploys A321neo for sustainable fleet expansion at top destinations

A321neo: largest Eurowings medium-haul jet with more than 230 seats

Airbus neo family: lower noise, fuel burn and carbon emissions

A total of 13 A320neo and A321neo aircraft to enter service by mid-2024

Fleet modernisation currently the biggest sustainability lever

A powerful symbol at the start of the holiday season in North Rhine-Westphalia: Yesterday afternoon, the first “Mallorca Airbus” landed at Düsseldorf Airport: a brand-new A321neo with the registration D-AEEA. With this addition, Germany’s largest leisure airline is consistently continuing its fleet modernisation and is now receiving the eighth of a total of thirteen new Airbus aircraft. It is the largest medium-haul jet Eurowings has ever added to its fleet family in its 30-year history. The seating capacity for up to 232 guests has earned the new arrival the nickname “Mallorca Airbus” – fitting for the Cologne-based company’s well-known “Mallorca shuttle”.

In the summer season, the A321neo will be deployed towards the Balearic island with an increased frequency, in order to serve the continuing high demand for the most popular destination in the Eurowings network. The island’s capital, Palma, is served by the Lufthansa subsidiary up to 400 times a week in the high season.

“Our incoming bookings are clear: people want to fly on holiday again. With the A321neo, our guests fly with what is currently the most modern, efficient and quietest medium-haul jet in the world,” says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings.

Flying more sustainably through innovation and investment

Compared to its predecessor “ceo” (current engine option), the Airbus neo aircraft generation is characterised by a 50 percent reduction in noise emissions as well as 15 percent less paraffin consumption, with equally reduced carbon emissions. Eurowings is the first Lufthansa Group airline to equip all 13 Airbus neos with the LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine from CFM. The new, significantly larger engines can save another 3,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide per aircraft and year. Thanks to the reduced fuel consumption, the neo also has roughly 500 kilometres more range than its predecessor.

Germany’s largest holiday carrier has ordered a total of eight A320neo with 180 seats and five A321neo with 232 seats. So far, a total of seven A320neo have been in service, with another aircraft expected in 2024. Eurowings is expected to take delivery of a further three Airbus A321neo in the course of 2023.

What will happen to the Mallorca Airbus?

Immediately after landing, D-AEEA was officially handed over to Eurowings Technik. The technical operation in Düsseldorf with around 120 employees will carry out the remaining outfitting of the aircraft in the coming weeks. The first commercial flight with passengers is expected to take place in August to Mallorca.

COLOGNE/BONN, 22 June 2023