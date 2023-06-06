First Eurowings Airbus A321 takes to the skies

Flight EW9630 from Dusseldorf to Rhodes marked the start of the first Airbus A321 in scheduled service for Eurowings last Saturday, 3 June.

And the Eurowings A321 fleet will continue to grow over the summer: three more A321ceo will follow in the course of June, followed by two more A321ceo in July, until the first A321neo is expected to take off for Eurowings in August.



Germany’s No. 1 vacation carrier will deploy Airbus’ largest medium-haul jet specifically to top vacation destinations to better serve the high demand for Palma de Mallorca, Crete and the Canary Islands, for example.