Eurowings to expand in Sweden – will enhance presence and launch new direct routes to Rome and Stuttgart from Stockholm Arlanda

The German low-cost carrier Eurowings continues to have great faith in the Swedish market and is meeting demand by expanding its offering and opening two more new direct routes from its new base at Stockholm Arlanda. The airline will launch new service this spring to Rome, the capital of Italy, and to Stuttgart, the so-called German car capital, in southwestern Germany.

Eurowings continues its expansion in Sweden and at Swedavia’s airports. In conjunction with the summer programme, it will launch two more new direct routes from Stockholm Arlanda Airport and expand its capacity to Berlin, Faro, Larnaca, Malaga, Nice, Palma de Mallorca and Prague.

In conjunction with the summer 2022 programme, the airline opened a new base and launched nearly twenty European routes, which complement Arlanda’s other destinations on offer.

In late March 2023, Eurowings will launch its third destination from Göteborg Landvetter when it starts non-stop service to Berlin four times a week, and in the winter will launch non-stop service to Düsseldorf from Kiruna Airport and Luleå Airport.

Now two more new routes will be launched, and in late March 2023 Eurowings will fly non-stop from Stockholm Arlanda to Rome and Stuttgart.

There has been strong growth in the number of passengers flying to Italy over the past three years, and Rome is the biggest Italian destination from Stockholm Arlanda. In addition to Rome being Italy’s most popular tourist destination, the city’s major port is the launch point for many Mediterranean cruises.

Germany is Sweden’s second biggest trade partner and a vital market for both business travel and the leisure travel segment. So far this year, it has been one of the biggest air travel markets from Arlanda. The Stuttgart route has had no service from Stockholm for several years, but there is great demand. Before the pandemic, most passengers from Germany flying to Sweden travelled as tourists, to visit relatives and friends, or to do business. The automobile sector is big in Stuttgart, and roughly one third of passengers travel for business purposes. The region around Stuttgart also has a lot to offer tourists. Along with the two big attractions the Mercedes-Benz Museum and Porsche Museum, the Württemberg area is a popular wine region and Stuttgart is home to the largest beer festival in Germany after Oktoberfest.

“There is great faith in the Swedish air travel market, and the growth of Eurowings in time for the summer season is another sign of this. Rome is by far one of our most popular destinations for Swedish tourists, and Eurowings’ service will be a nice addition to our existing range of destinations. It is clear that there is very strong demand for direct routes to Italy, and this expanded offering benefits both Swedish and Italian travellers,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director of Aviation Business at Swedavia. She adds, “Germany is one of Arlanda’s biggest markets, and it is especially great to have the new direct route to Stuttgart. There is strong demand for this destination, and the new connectivity is important for both leisure and business travellers, not least Germans travelling to Sweden.”

Starting 26 March 2023, Eurowings will serve the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) route three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Sundays. The route is currently served by Norwegian, Ryanair and SAS.

Starting 26 March 2023, Eurowings will serve the Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Stuttgart Airport (STR) route four times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.