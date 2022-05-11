Exclusively at Eurowings: fries on board

New “Fries in the Skies” service – customers can now enjoy crispy fries with vegan mayo

Summer upgrade especially for young guests on board

From now on crispy fries with vegan mayo on all Eurowings flights over one hour

Eurowings the only German airline to serve fries and vegan mayo

Sustainability flies along: All packaging recyclable

With new products and services to become a value airline for Europe

French fries are cult – and not just in French and Dutch-speaking countries. Entire snack chains have built their business on the deep-fried potato. For a long time, Belgium and France even fought over recognition as the “inventor nation” of French fries.

Now Eurowings is bringing the French fries back on board – using a new manufacturing process from Dutch partner Foodcase International: this process uses less fat than conventional French fries production. A patented, ovenable packaging ensures that heat is conducted to all areas of the potato fries. This results in a hot, crispy dish above the clouds after about 20 minutes, which has been nominated for the Onboard Hospitality Awards 2022.

From now on, passengers can order fries on their flights with Eurowings – and get in the mood for summer above the clouds. The fries are accompanied by a vegan mayo that tastefully complements the gluten-free snack: the Lufthansa subsidiary is the only airline in Germany to offer fries and vegan mayo. A blast especially for the many young guests onboard – they are likely to be particularly pleased with the tasty addition to the menu. The packaging for fries and mayo is also recyclable.

Fresh and light summer snacks new onboard Eurowings

The Lufthansa subsidiary is currently experiencing strong growth in demand for business and leisure travel. Many people want to travel again after two years of pandemic – which is why popular summer-sun-beach destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, the Greek islands or Portugal are currently particularly popular. Eurowings has responded to this trend and, in addition to French fries, has made its entire culinary offering summer-ready: the wintery sandwiches have been replaced by summery, light versions, such as pretzel corn wedges with chicken breast and cranberries or bagels with Brie. Also new to the in-flight range: a pre-mixed Negroni as a summery aperitif for all vacation lovers.

Eurowings: Value airline for Europe

With the new catering concept, which is specially tailored to the season, Eurowings is further distinguishing itself from the field of low-cost competitors and positioning itself as a value airline for Europe. Other core components of the Eurowings value proposition “carefree travel” include access to Miles & More, the Lufthansa Group’s attractive loyalty program, free middle seats starting at ten euros, CO2 compensation with just one click, and flexible rebooking options up to 40 minutes before departure.

COLOGNE/BONN, May 11, 2022

Comment: “Belgian” fries used to be served on Brussels Airlines flights. This is no longer the case. Strange that this Belgian speciality is now served only on flights of a German airline. Another observation: vegan mayo? Real Belgian fries are cooked in beef fat, which is not even close to vegan. Give us back real mayo, please!