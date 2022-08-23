Exclusively at Eurowings: Currywurst and (French) Belgian fries on board

From now on, French Belgian fries and German currywurst will complete the culinary pleasures on Eurowings flights / More sustainability in the selection thanks to organic packaging

A summertime upgrade for the Eurowings menu: Eurowings customers can now enjoy currywurst on board every Eurowings flight longer than an hour

Currywurst as the perfect accompaniment to crisp French fries

Eurowings is the only German airline to serve currywurst and fries with vegan mayonnaise.

Becoming a value airline for Europe with new products and services

A new addition to the Eurowings menu: Eurowings customers can now enjoy hot currywurst during their flight. In keeping with the summer season, the currywurst expands the in-flight product range and can be combined particularly well with crispy French fries with vegan mayo, which have already been available on board since May and are enjoying great popularity: in July alone, more than 4,000 servings of fries were sold on board. All the ingredients of the currywurst are sourced from regional German suppliers. The speciality is available on all flights that are in the air for more than an hour.

Currywurst: Germans’ iconic snack with its own day of honour

Currywurst is one of Germany’s favourite dishes: every year, around 800 million servings are eaten nationwide. The iconic snack is so popular, in fact, that Currywurst Day is celebrated across the country in its honour on September 4. The sausage is more commonly found in stadiums, outdoor pools and snack bars – Eurowings is pleased to be the only German airline to now offer its customers the popular classic sausage dish on board in addition to the “Fries in the Skies”. Customers can order a currywurst for 7.50 euros.

New sustainable packaging for sandwiches on board

In addition to the currywurst, Eurowings offers its guests many other attractive snacks above the clouds, so there is something for every taste. At the same time, Germany’s leading leisure airline is focusing more and more on sustainability. For example, the sandwiches offered by Eurowings are now available in fully recyclable packaging. The “Nature-flex” film made of renewable raw materials is fully compostable and biodegradable. Its introduction on board avoids several tons of plastic waste per year.

Eurowings: value airline for Europe

With its new catering concept that is specifically tailored to the season, Eurowings is further distinguishing itself from the field of low-cost competitors and positioning itself as a value airline for Europe. Other core elements of Eurowings’ “Carefree Travel” value proposition include access to Miles & More, the attractive loyalty program of Lufthansa Group, free middle seats starting at ten euros, carbon compensation with just one click, and flexible rebooking options up to 40 minutes before departure.

COLOGNE/BONN, 23 August 2022