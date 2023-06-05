Eurowings to launch three new routes to Finnish Lapland in the winter

Eurowings will launch direct routes from Berlin to Rovaniemi and from Düsseldorf to Ivalo and Kuusamo in December–January 2023–2024. During the winter season, Eurowings will fly five regular routes from Germany to Finavia’s airports in Lapland.

The connections of Finavia’s Lapland airports will improve even further next winter, as Eurowings opens new routes from Germany to the airports of Ivalo, Kuusamo and Rovaniemi. The airline’s popular routes from Düsseldorf to Kittilä and Rovaniemi will also continue from the last winter season.

“We are very happy that the connections to our airports in Lapland are improving! Last winter was excellent for tourism in Lapland, and the next winter season looks even more promising. These routes serve the Lapland tourist season and make Eurowings’ extensive route network available for passengers departing from Lapland,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s SVP responsible for route development.

New routes from Christmas onwards

Eurowings will launch the Düsseldorf–Ivalo route during the Christmas season, on 23 December 2023. The route will be flown once a week on Saturdays until 16 March 2024.

Flights between Berlin and Rovaniemi Airport will start on 13 January 2024. The route will initially be operated once a week on Saturdays. From 31 January to 16 March 2024, the route will be flown twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The route from Düsseldorf to Kuusamo Airport will be flown once a week on Sundays from 21 January to 17 March 2024.

Favourite routes to reopen in early December

Flights from Düsseldorf to Kittilä will restart on 2 December 2023. Eurowings will fly the route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Starting from 3 December 2023, flights from Düsseldorf to Rovaniemi will be operated three times a week on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.