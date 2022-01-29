Eurowings to launch flights from Pristina, Kosovo, to Brussels on 29 March

On 29 March, with the new summer season, Eurowings will resume its twice-weekly flights from its base in Pristina, Kosovo, to Brussels. Last year, these flights were arriving at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, but for summer 2022, Eurowings has changed its mind and selected Brussels Airport as its Belgian destination.

At Brussels Airport, Eurowings will benefit from the logistics of all its partners of the Lufthansa Group, whereas at Charleroi no other airline of the Group is present.

The flights between Pristina and Brussels will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, with Eurowings Europe Airbus A319 aircraft featuring three classes: Basic, Smart and BIZclass.

Schedules:

PRN 14:30 - 17:30 BRU A319 -2----- PRN 19:00 - 22:00 BRU A319 ----5-- BRU 18:20 - 21:00 PRN A319 -2----- BRU 22:40 - 01:20+1 PRN A319 ----5--