Eurowings to get 13 brand-new Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft from spring 2022

Largest sustainability investment in the company’s history: delivery of 13 brand-new Airbus A320neo and A321neo including fixed timetable

Delivery of the first Airbus A320neo in spring 2022

Billion-dollar investment for 50 per cent less noise emissions, 15 per cent less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions

LEAP engine saves about 3,700 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year

Aircraft sets new standards in active noise protection

Newly designed aircraft cabin offers more passenger comfort

COO Jens Ritter: “Proof of the Lufthansa Group’s confidence in the future viability of Eurowings“

By far the most efficient and quietest short- and medium-haul jet in the world will soon be flying in Eurowings colours: 50 per cent reduced noise emissions, 15 per cent less fuel consumption with equally reduced CO2 emissions. These are the impressive facts about the Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft that will be successively delivered to Eurowings from 2022. According to the list price, the order for 13 brand-new aircraft represents an investment of around 1.5 billion dollars. Thus this makes it the most expensive sustainability project in the almost 30-year history of Eurowings.

Germany’s largest holiday airline has been preparing the arrival of the new aircraft generation thoroughly – togetherwith experts from Eurowings Technik – for months. According to the current planning, the first Airbus A320neo will enter into service with Eurowings in spring 2022. The first aircraft of the larger A321neo model will follow in spring 2023. Eurowings has ordered a total of eight A320neo (180 seats) and five A321neo (232 seats).

“With the neos, Eurowings is getting brand-new, highly efficient aircraft equipped with the best technology currently available. This milestone investment in our fleet is an important signal for all our customers, but also a vote of confidence by the Lufthansa Group in the future viability of Eurowings,” says Jens Ritter, Chief Operating Officer of Eurowings.

“We are therewith not only getting a very competitive aircraft, but also a future-oriented aircraft with state-of-the-art technology, which strongly focuses on sustainability in our company and in the entire Lufthansa Group. We are making rapid progress on our chosen path toward low-emission flying – through significantly lower fuel consumption, correspondingly lower emissions and significantly less noise. This results in high cost efficiency, so that the investments are accompanied by considerable savings in the long term. Nevertheless, we remain committed to continue our efforts in bringing Eurowings out of the crisis and into profitability.“

50 per cent quieter and 15 per cent less fuel consumption and CO2 emissions

Why is the neo the most efficient short- and medium-haul aircraft on the market? With leading technology from Airbus and CFM LEAP, the aircraft has a significantly improved environmental performance compared to the ceo series (current engine option) with 15 per cent less fuel consumption and correspondingly lower CO2 emissions. The considerable savings are due not only to the new engines but also to the 2.40-metre-long wing tips, the so-called sharklets. This results in aerodynamic advantages that ensure greater efficiency. In addition, the sharklets save up to 800 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year.

Improved environmental balance through highly efficient engine technology

The suffix “neo” stands for “new engine option”. Eurowings is the first and only airline within the Lufthansa Group to equip all 13 neos with the LEAP (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine from CFM. The new, significantly larger engines can save another 3,700 tonnes of CO2 per aircraft per year. Thanks to the reduced fuel consumption, the neo also achieves around 500 kilometres more range than its predecessor.

Eurowings sets standards in active noise protection

State-of-the-art engines and improved aerodynamics ensure that the 85-decibel maximum sound level contour of an A320neo taking off is about 50 per cent lower compared to the A320ceo. Noise emissions are certified to be approximately 30 decibels below current ICAO limits and represent a significant step forward in noise and emissions reduction compared to today’s fleet. In addition to the new engine technology, all new A320neo and A321neo aircraft are equipped with vortex generators, which have an additional noise-reducing effect.

The introduction of the Airbus A320neo and A321neo into service is part of the many activities and measures taken by Eurowings to noticeably reduce aircraft noise. As part of the Lufthansa Group, Eurowings has been involved for many years in noise research, which creates the basis for successful active noise protection. Only this costly and highly complex research and development work leads to quieter aircraft and engine generations. In addition, Eurowings is involved in the development of optimised flight procedures and routes together with system partners.

Redesigned airspace cabin for even more passenger comfort

The Eurowings A320neo will be configured with 180 seats. The A321neo will have a seating capacity of 232 and will be operated on busy holiday flights, for example to Palma de Mallorca. All neos will include the familiar Eurowings fares: BIZclass, SMART and BASIC. The new baggage compartments in the Airspace Cabin have a 40 per cent larger volume and can even hold 60 per cent more suitcases, as these can be stowed vertically in the compartments. Another highlight is the new flexible lighting system, which adapts to passengers’ biorhythms depending on the phase of the flight and time of day, illuminating the cabin in either warm orange or cooler blue tones.

First Airbus A320neo in the air from spring 2022

From spring 2022, the aircraft will be successively delivered from the factory and added to the Eurowings fleet. According to current planning, Eurowings will receive the first Airbus A320neo in spring 2022 from the Airbus factory in Toulouse. After a final upgrade by Eurowings Technik, the first neo with the registration D-AENA will take off on its inaugural flight a few weeks later. Eurowings is scheduled to receive a total of seven Airbus A320neo aircraft in 2022 according to plan and a further one in 2024. The first of a total of five Airbus A321neo aircraft is expected to follow in spring 2023.

11.11.2021