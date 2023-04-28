Eurowings to fly to Dubai from October

New 2023/24 winter flight schedule strengthens holiday airline DNA

Non-stop to Dubai from Stuttgart and Berlin up to four times a week

Now bookable from 199.99 euros (one-way)

New connections from Hanover and Nuremberg to the Canary Islands and Egypt

Expansion of further medium-haul destinations planned with the A321neo

Inexpensive trips to the desert emirate: for the first time since 2016, Eurowings is including Dubai in its winter programme. Guests can fly non-stop from Stuttgart and Berlin to the metropolis on the Arabian Gulf, with tickets starting at 199.99 euros. This is made possible by the fleet expansion of the Lufthansa subsidiary to include the Airbus A321neo, which can also fly to medium-haul destinations thanks to its greater range. Further sunny destinations will be added to the 2023 winter flight schedule, bolstering Eurowings’ holiday airline DNA in winter as well. The Airbus neo family is by far one of the most efficient and quiet medium-haul jets in the world. Eurowings will receive a total of five A321neo with 232 seats apiece.

Up to four flights a week to the desert metropolis from the German capital’s BER airport

Travellers from Berlin will be able to fly to Dubai non-stop on Wednesdays and Saturdays as of 1 November. From Stuttgart, the highly efficient Airbus A321neo will take off on Thursdays and Sundays beginning on 29 October. From the end of November onward, the travel options from BER will be doubled: Eurowings will start to bring the capital’s residents to the sunny paradise on Mondays and Fridays as well. The route can already be booked now. The connection to Dubai complements the expanded programme of direct destinations that Eurowings has been offering from BER since the summer flight schedule.

Additional winter destinations in sunny places from Hanover and Nuremberg

Egypt and the Canary Islands are also attractive, sun-drenched destinations in winter. They can be reached with non-stop Eurowings flights from Hanover and Nuremberg as of November. In future, Gran Canaria and Hurghada will be served up to three times a week from both airports – passengers taking off in the capital of Lower Saxony will also reach Tenerife twice a week with the Lufthansa subsidiary and for Franconians, Fuerteventura will also be on the flight schedule.

COLOGNE/BONN, 28 April 2023