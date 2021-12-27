Eurowings to expand at Göteborg Landvetter with new direct route to Hamburg

The German low-cost carrier Eurowings continues to expand in the Swedish market and at Göteborg Landvetter Airport. In conjunction with the summer season, the airline will launch a non-stop service to Germany’s second-largest city, Hamburg. Eurowings is thus expanding its range of flights from Gothenburg with another destination alongside its existing route to Düsseldorf.

On May 1, 2022, the Lufthansa Group’s low-cost carrier will start flying non-stop to Hamburg from Göteborg Landvetter four times a week. Eurowings will be the only airline to fly this route since March 2020, expanding the airport’s existing range of flights on offer to Germany. Eurowings currently flies to Düsseldorf from Landvetter and will now launch another European route, which enhances access to Hamburg in time for summer.

Germany is one of the Gothenburg region’s most important trade partners and a large market for people travelling to and from the country. It is the second-largest international market for people travelling to Gothenburg and the third most popular international destination.

Like Germany in general, Hamburg had also increased in attractiveness in the years before the pandemic, and the passenger volume trend was positive between Gothenburg and Hamburg, with nearly 50,000 passengers in 2019.

The great majority of passengers were Germans – nearly half of them business travellers – which reflects the strong business relations between western Sweden and the Hamburg region. A large share of leisure travellers flew to meet family and friends but also as tourists.

“We welcome Eurowings’ investment in another European direct route from Göteborg Landvetter, which is a sign of an attractive and growing region. Germany is one of the largest international markets and business partners for us and for the region, and the route meets the demand from both leisure and business travellers for convenient non-stop air travel to and from Hamburg. The new link is also very important to the tourism industry,” says Elizabeth Axtelius, Director Aviation Business at Swedavia.

Hamburg is itself a federal state and an economic and cultural centre. The city is a popular weekend destination and is appreciated for its architecture, rich cultural heritage, vibrant nightlife, canals and fine parks. Like Gothenburg, it is the second-largest city in the country after the capital, but the cities have other things in common. Like Gothenburg, Hamburg is an international and welcoming city, with dynamic port operations that constitute an important element of the city’s commerce and prosperous business sector.

The new air link will launch on May 1, 2022, and the Göteborg Landvetter Airport (GOT) – Hamburg Airport (HAM) route will operate year-round, with four weekly departures on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays using A319 and A320 aircraft types.

Eurowings currently also flies to Hamburg and Düsseldorf from Stockholm Arlanda Airport. In late March, the airline plans to open a new base at Stockholm Arlanda, which entails Eurowings initially placing five aircraft there and launching some 20 new European destinations.

27 December 2021 06:00

Source: Swedavia