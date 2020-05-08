Eurowings takes up further connections in May

  • Basic programme at Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart airports is supplemented by connections to selected European cities
  • Flights to tourist destinations in Spain, Greece, Croatia and Portugal
  • Eurowings takes off from five German airports to Mallorca
  • Price campaign with flexibility guarantee when booking: Over 30 attractive holiday destinations reduced by up to 25% and a total of over 160 connections reduced in the 2020/2021 winter timetable

Eurowings destinations from Düsseldorf

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings flies up to nine times a week to Hamburg and Berlin, up to six times a week to Vienna, Zurich and London and up to four times a week to Milan, Salzburg – Eurowings is the first airline to take off again from Salzburg – and Sylt. The destinations Barcelona and Manchester are offered up to three times a week. Eurowings takes off twice a week to Budapest, Catania, Ibiza, Naples, Olbia, Prague, Rome and Thessaloniki from the largest airport in North Rhine-Westphalia. Flights to Heraklion are offered once a week. The Balearic island of Mallorca is connected up to seven times a week.

Eurowings destinations from Cologne/Bonn

From Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings offers up to six weekly flights each to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich and flies up to three times a week to Edinburgh. Twice a week each to Lisbon, Kavala and Zagreb and once a week to Bastia. Eurowings flies to Mallorca up to seven times a week.

Eurowings destinations from Hamburg

From Hamburg, Eurowings offers daily connections to Mallorca. Flights to Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart are offered six times a week, while Eurowings flies to Vienna four times a week. There are up to nine weekly connections to Düsseldorf from Hamburg.

Eurowings destinations from Stuttgart

From Stuttgart, Eurowings flies four times a week to Berlin and six times a week to Hamburg. The airline offers up to seven weekly connections to Mallorca.

Eurowings destinations from Munich

Eurowings currently flies from Munich six times a week to Cologne/Bonn and the Balearic island of Mallorca.

08.05.2020

