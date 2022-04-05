Eurowings takes delivery of first Airbus A320neo in Toulouse and flies it to its Dusseldorf home

Eurowings took delivery of its first Airbus A320neo with the registration D-AENA in Toulouse and brought it to its home in North Rhine-Westphalia on a ferry flight to Düsseldorf, the largest Eurowings base. Under the flight number EW6971 the world’s most efficient and powerful medium-haul jet took off at 11.59 and landed at 13.33 at Düsseldorf Airport, where the latest addition to the fleet was duly welcomed with a water fountain. After landing, the neo (which stands for “new engine option”) was officially handed over to Eurowings Technik. The technical operation in Düsseldorf with more than 200 employees will carry out the remaining upgrades on the aircraft in the coming weeks. The first commercial flight with passengers is expected to take place in early June.

“The neo is the most visible sign so far of a series of more than 50 sustainability projects at Eurowings”, says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings. “Significantly quieter and with considerable fuel and carbon savings, the aircraft is a decisive lever in the implementation of our ambitious environmental goals. The neo will help ensure that we – together with the entire Lufthansa Group – also lead the competition in the discipline of sustainability.”

1.5 billion: most expensive sustainability project in the company’s history

The Airbus A320neo is by far the most efficient and quiet short- and medium-haul jet in the world. With Airbus’ leading technology and CFM LEAP, the aircraft has a significantly improved environmental performance compared to previous aircraft generations: With 50 percent reduced noise emissions, up to 20 per cent less fuel consumption and equally reduced carbon emissions and an investment of more than USD 110 million per aircraft, the new fleet addition is the most expensive sustainability project in Eurowings’ nearly 30-year corporate history.

“We are very pleased about the landing of Eurowings’ first A320neo at Düsseldorf Airport. The aircraft type is characterised by more efficient fuel consumption and lower noise emissions compared to similar models. This is an important step on the way to climate-friendly air traffic. Together with our strong airline partner, we have kept our sight on climate and environmental protection and have set clear goals for ourselves. The airport wants to be climate-neutral by the year 2035,” emphasises Thomas Schnalke, CEO of Düsseldorf Airport.

4,500 tonnes of carbon savings per aircraft and year and 500 km more range

Eurowings is the first and only airline in the Lufthansa Group to equip all 13 neos with the LEAP-1A (Leading Edge Aviation Propulsion) engine from CFM. The new, significantly larger engines can save a further 3,700 tonnes of carbon equivalents per aircraft and year. Thanks to the reduced fuel consumption, the neo also has a range that is increased by about 500 kilometres compared to its predecessor. The 2.40-metre-long wingtips, so-called sharklets, will save an additional 800 tonnes of carbon equivalents per aircraft per year.

Six more A320neo aircraft coming in 2022

Eurowings will receive a total of eight A320neo aircraft with 180 seats and five A321neo aircraft with 232 seats. A total of seven A320neo planes will be added to the fleet in 2022, another one in 2024, and five Airbus A321neo aircraft will be delivered to Eurowings over the course of 2023. The commissioning of the aircraft is part of Eurowings’ many activities and measures to significantly reduce aircraft noise.

“People are eager and ready to travel again and they can do so best in the A320’s widest single-aisle cabin in the sky featuring the award-winning, new Airbus Airspace cabin. We applaud Eurowings on its decision to build its future fleet on the A320neo, which operates at 20 percent less fuel burn and CO2 by halving the noise – compared to previous generation aircraft,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus Group International. “We are honoured to welcome Eurowings as the latest A320neo Family operator“.

Newly designed Airspace cabin for even more passenger comfort

The Eurowings A320neo will be configured with 180 seats. The A321neo will have a seating capacity of 232 and will be operated on busy holiday flights, for example to Palma de Mallorca. All neos will include the familiar Eurowings fares: BIZclass, SMART and BASIC. The new baggage compartments in the Airspace Cabin have a 40 per cent larger volume and can even hold 60 per cent more suitcases, as these can be stowed vertically in the compartments. Another highlight is the new flexible lighting system, which adapts to passengers’ biorhythms depending on the phase of the flight and time of day, illuminating the cabin in either warm orange or cooler blue tones.