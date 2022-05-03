Eurowings switches from Boomerang to the Lufthansa Miles & More loyalty programme

As of July 2022, Eurowings customers will benefit exclusively from Miles & More, the loyalty programme of the Lufthansa Group

As of July 2022, customers of the airline Eurowings will benefit exclusively from Miles & More, the attractive frequent flyer and award programme of the Lufthansa Group. As a result, they will enjoy numerous benefits that are generally not available to customers of low-cost airlines: earn and redeem award miles with around 40 airline partners and more than 150 partners in other areas, earn miles when shopping in over 500 online stores, redeem miles when booking hotels and rental cars – and much more.

The focus on Miles & More contributes to Eurowings’ positioning as a value airline for Europe – a move that also goes hand in hand with the pan-European expansion of its flight business. “Eurowings continues to stand for affordable flying, but with a stronger emphasis on ‘value’. By upgrading our customers to the Miles & More world, we are not only offering an attractive loyalty programme, but also another clear differentiation from the field of low-cost competitors,” says Jens Bischof, CEO of Eurowings.

Through Miles & More, award miles can be conveniently collected and redeemed with around 40 airline partners via the Miles & More website or app. Price-conscious participants benefit from mileage bargains and early-booking offers like the “Early Bird” flight award when planning their trips. Miles can be earned and redeemed in a variety of areas – from flying to finance to online shopping.

Going forward, Eurowings customers will also be able to benefit from the attractive rewards and exclusive shopping offers of the Miles & More world, such as Miles & More online shopping with access to over 500 online stores: customers earn one award mile or more for every euro they spend. Those who want to use miles for a good cause can also donate them to help alliance, the charitable aid organisation of the Lufthansa Group.

Partner offers along the entire Eurowings travel chain

To make the entire travel chain as pleasant and attractive as possible, the partners of Miles & More include companies from many different sectors, including aviation, the hotel industry, travel, mobility, entertainment, shopping, and finance: as of July, Eurowings customers will be able to redeem their Miles & More miles for hotel and rental car bookings, among other things, making their trip as flexible as possible. In addition to Lufthansa and aviation, the online store worldshop.eu offers more than 3,500 attractive rewards in categories such as luggage, electronics, and wine.

From the Boomerang Club to Miles & More

The Eurowings Boomerang Club – the airline’s outgoing bonus programme – will be discontinued on 30 June 2022. Until then, customers can continue to earn Boomerang Club miles on all Eurowings flights and with Boomerang Club partners. The miles earned can then be redeemed for a Eurowings award flight for up to twelve months. As of 1 July 2022, Boomerang Club miles can also be conveniently converted into Miles & More award miles.

The popular Eurowings credit cards from Barclays, which have won several awards, remain valid and can still be used. Customers can continue to earn Boomerang Club miles for their purchases until 23 June 2022. Eurowings credit cardholders will shortly be receiving a separate notification from Barclays with all the information they need to continue using their credit card and earning Miles & More award miles.

COLOGNE/BONN, May 03, 2022