Eurowings Summer 2025 flight schedule includes 4 new destinations and increased frequencies

Eurowings, Germany’s leading leisure airline, has unveiled its expanded summer flight schedule for 2025, featuring 414 routes to 144 destinations in 36 countries. Running from late March to late October, the programme introduces new destinations and increases flight frequencies to popular holiday spots, ensuring greater connectivity and flexibility for travellers.

Highlights of the Summer Schedule

New Destinations Added: Ljubljana (Slovenia)

Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Seville (Spain)

Warsaw (Poland) Expanded Dubai Service: Flights to Dubai will now operate during Easter and autumn school holidays, connecting the emirate with Berlin, Stuttgart, and Cologne/Bonn up to 13 times per week.

Base-Specific Highlights

Berlin (42 destinations) : New routes to Bilbao, Corfu, Faro, Newcastle, and Jerez de la Frontera . Increased flights to holiday hotspots like Málaga, Heraklion, Rhodes, Kos , and more.

: Dortmund (5 destinations) : Focus on Mediterranean travel , with routes to Thessaloniki, Kavala, Catania, and Split . Up to 14 weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca .

: Düsseldorf (110 destinations) : New routes include Ljubljana, Mostar, Preveza, Seville, and Warsaw . Continued service to Cairo, Marsa Alam, and Rovaniemi during summer. Increased flights to destinations like Barcelona, Faro, and Stockholm .

: Cologne/Bonn (66 destinations) : New additions: Erbil, Klagenfurt, and Bastia (Corsica) . More flights to Burgas, Gran Canaria, Palermo, Nice , and more.

: Hamburg (52 destinations) : Increased flights to Stockholm, Málaga, Kos, and Burgas .

: Hanover (11 destinations) : Focus on Italy with flights to Rome, Bergamo, Olbia, and Lamezia Terme .

: Nuremberg (7 destinations) : Highlights include 14 weekly flights to Mallorca and 9 weekly flights to Greek islands like Crete and Rhodes.

: Stuttgart (67 destinations) : New routes to Malta and Mostar . Frequent flights to cities like Budapest, Bucharest, Kos, Rhodes, and Thessaloniki .

:

Austrian Additions

New routes from: Salzburg : Barcelona Graz : Heraklion (Crete) Linz : Kos



Focus on Popular Destinations

Eurowings is bolstering service to vacation favourites such as Mallorca, the Greek Islands, and Mediterranean cities, aligning with increased demand for leisure travel.

This comprehensive expansion reflects Eurowings’ commitment to offering a wide range of destinations and convenient travel options, solidifying its position as a key player in Europe’s leisure aviation sector.