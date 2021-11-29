Eurowings strengthens its presence at Stockholm Arlanda with new route to Prague this spring

The German low-cost carrier Eurowings sees even more opportunities in the Stockholm region and will expand access by adding a new European route from Stockholm Arlanda. The route, to be launched in early March, is in addition to the airline’s network of routes being launched in conjunction with the establishment of its new base.

Eurowings continues its expansion in Sweden and at Stockholm Arlanda Airport. In conjunction with the summer 2022 programme, the Lufthansa Group’s low-cost carrier will open a new base at Stockholm Arlanda in late March. With the new base, the airline will initially place five aircraft at Arlanda and launch twenty new European destinations, a number of which are new to the airport and supplement Arlanda’s other destinations on offer. Eurowings currently has direct service from Arlanda to Hamburg and Düsseldorf, and before the pandemic also served Cologne. It is now adding another European route and enhancing access to Prague in time for travel this spring.

Prague is a popular weekend destination for Swedes, who can visit attractions such as the Charles Bridge, the old town and Prague Castle. More than 200,000 passengers flew to and from Prague from Sweden before the pandemic in 2019, most of them tourists and less than a quarter of them business travellers.

Beginning March 4, 2022, Eurowings will fly the route Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN) – Prague Airport (PRG) non-stop twice weekly on Fridays and Sundays. Tickets are now on sale. For more information about current traffic at Stockholm Arlanda Airport: swedavia.com/arlanda.

Eurowings offers a transfer product, which means you can book connecting flights from another airport it serves and take your baggage with you the entire way. Eurowings is the Lufthansa Group’s low-cost carrier and part of the world’s largest airport group. The group works continuously to help protect the environment, tackle climate change and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

29 November 2021 11:00